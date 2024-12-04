Tammy Morales to resign from Seattle City Council

SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle City Councilmember Tammy J. Morales announced she’s resigning from her position in the new year, stating it’s taken a toll on her mental and physical well-being.

Morales released a statement Wednesday morning, addressing people in District 2, the district she represents.

It reads, in part:

“After very careful consideration, I have decided to resign from my position as a Seattle City Councilmember, effective January 6, 2025. Representing the people of Seattle, especially of south Seattle, has been my greatest honor and I will miss the opportunity to work alongside all of you on behalf of our neighbors. I’m proud of the work we’ve accomplished over my tenure, including passing the historic Race and Social Justice ordinance, our Tenants Bill of Rights, and securing over $350 million of investments in D2 and across the city. I am so thankful for the community organizers, community leaders, students and advocates who have helped to drive the priorities of my Council office for the last five years.

Morales noted that it was a difficult decision, but she feels that her work as a policymaker has been ‘undermined’ over the last year, and thinks the culture needs to change.

Morales claims the council stifled First Amendment rights during public comment by arresting people, intimidated commenters by having a police presence when a controversial topic was addressed, and attempted to defund a ‘critical program for addressing anti-displacement and supporting community economic development led by people of color.’

Morales says she feels council members must protect the health, safety, environment, and general welfare of the people and she feels this is no longer doable with the state of the council.

She says she will be taking some time away to spend with her children and care for her father.

She will leave the position on January 6.

