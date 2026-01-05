Tacoma’s Victorian-style tearoom shuts its doors

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma’s Victorian-style tearoom has permanently shut its doors.

Olive Branch Café and Tea Room held its last tea party on December 31.

“This space has been far more than a cafe. It has been a gathering place, a refuge, a meeting spot for friends, neighbors, and strangers who quickly became family,” the owners shared on their website. “Whether you joined us for a quiet cup of tea, a lively conversation, or a moment of peace in a busy day, you made Olive Branch what it was.”

Olive Branch made Freighthouse Square near downtown Tacoma its home for a decade. It opened in 2015.

According to the business website, creator Terry Waller wanted to bring a high-end tea culture to Pierce County, where there once was none. In 2021, it was purchased by Christina Hernandez and Natural Allah. Allah also had endeavors with Vinum Lounge Wine Bar on Pacific Avenue, Soul Restaurant in the Proctor District, and Essence Lounge on 6th Avenue in Tacoma.

“We are deeply grateful for your support, kindness, and loyalty over the years. Every visit, every smile, and every shared moment meant more to us than we can fully express. You trusted us with your time, your conversations, and your community, and that has been an honor,” the note on the website reads. An exact reason for the closure wasn’t mentioned.

Freighthouse Square may not be around for much longer, either. This year, the Sound Transit Board unanimously approved its plan to build a new Tacoma Dome Link Light Rail station that would connect Tacoma to Seattle. The new station would demolish Freighthouse Square and displace the businesses inside.

The planning process for the new station commenced in 2017 and is anticipated to conclude in 2027. The design process is expected to last from 2027 to 2029, and construction is expected to begin between 2029 and 2035.

