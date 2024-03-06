Tacoma shelter dealing with 10 dogs in crisis, including bulldog shot 3 times, abandoned puppies

TACOMA, Wash. — Staff at a Tacoma animal shelter say they are dealing with ten dogs in crisis that were brought to the facility within a few days this week.

On Monday, eight 2-day-old puppies were discovered abandoned in a box at a Bonney Lake park during freezing temperatures. They were brought to the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County.

As staff warmed and fed the tiny pups, another emergency arose when an English bulldog was found shot three times.

One bullet was still lodged in the dog’s shoulder, leaving her in pain and with broken teeth and a fractured jaw, according to the shelter.

The two urgent cases arrived at the shelter while staff were already tending to a puppy with badly infected wounds.

The 4-month-old arrived on Saturday with a deep, infected cut on his neck that may have been caused by a tight collar. The puppy also had a cut near his eye that was swollen from an abscess.

According to shelter officials, young puppies needing constant care, warmth, and feeding stretch the shelter’s already limited resources, and the wounded English bulldog needs costly X-rays and what could be a complicated surgery to remove the remaining bullet.

Light therapy devices and other tools will be used to treat the 4-month-old puppy’s neck wounds.

The dogs will be available for adoption once they are fully healthy.

To make a donation to the shelter to help care for the dogs and other lost, hurt or abandoned pets, follow this link.

