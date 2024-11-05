Tacoma sexual assault recovery center breaks ground on new healing center

TACOMA, Wash. — Rebuilding Hope Sexual Assault Center, a resource to victim-survivors and their loved ones in Pierce County since 1975, announced Tuesday that it’s starting a new renovation project for its healing center in Tacoma’s Hilltop neighborhood, marking a significant milestone for its community impact.

According to a press release from the center on Tuesday, the center is renovating its healing area as a part of an expansion plan for its services and safe space for sexual assault and abuse survivors in the Tacoma area. The healing center is a multi-phase project that establishes a safe space for healing and recovery to abolish sexual violence.

The renovation is going through three phases this winter with an anticipated finalization on January 2025.

Phase 1: Accomplished in May 2024 when Rebuilding Hope successfully closed the purchase of 723 MLK Jr. Way.

Phase 2: Renovations allow the Rebuilding Hope team to relocate to the new center by January 2025.

Phase 3: Transformed client drop-in center and a serene healing garden.

“As part of this community-driven effort, Korsmo Construction has generously contributed $5,000 of in-kind labor to support the renovations. With a total budget of $4.5 million needed over the next two years to complete the project, Korsmo’s support underscores the vital role local partnerships will play in achieving Rebuilding Hope’s vision,” according to the press release. “This project isn’t just about moving to a better building—it’s about building a better future for the communities we serve,” said Carlyn Sampson, Executive Director of Rebuilding Hope. “Every contribution brings us closer to creating a safe and inclusive space where healing can begin. The community’s support is invaluable as we work to make this center a reality for everyone who needs it.”

The project also includes the launch of Rebuilding Hope’s capital campaign, which aims to secure funding that will allow them to finish renovations and manifest a safe space for survivors.

For more information about our new facility and how to support Rebuilding Hope’s Healing Headquarters campaign, click here.





©2024 Cox Media Group