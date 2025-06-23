Tacoma program provides much-needed meals for kids during the summer

TACOMA, Wash. — A meal program in Tacoma that provides free meals and activities to children under 18 will start on Monday.

2025 Free Summer Meals start June 23 and run through August 29.

Kids can show up at 10 a.m., Monday through Friday, and at any one of the locations listed, to participate in activities.

Games, crafts, and other activities are led by staff until lunch is served at 12 p.m.

Locations:

Edna Travis Park, 2301 South J St

Franklin Park, 1201 S. Puget Sound Ave

Lincoln Park, 801 S. 37th St

Manitou Park, 4408 American Lake Blvd

Northeast Tacoma Playground, 5520 29th St. NE

Roosevelt Park, 3601 E Roosevelt Ave

SERA Campus Playground/Sprayground, 6002 S. Adams St

Stewart Heights Park, 5715 Reginald Gutierrez Ln

Titlow Park, 8425 6th Ave

Verlo Playfield, 4321 McKinley Ave

Wapato Park, 6500 S. Sheridan Ave

Wright Park, 501 South I St.

You can get more information here at the Parks Tacoma website.

