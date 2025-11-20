Tacoma police say caregiver’s story didn’t match injuries in case of 2-year-old who later died

Tacoma police say a 2-year-old boy who was found not breathing last week in the 000 block of St. Helens has died, according to information released by the department.

Officers responded around 10:20 a.m. on Nov. 13 after Tacoma Fire Department crews were called to a report of an unresponsive child.

When firefighters arrived, they began lifesaving efforts and quickly noted concerns about the circumstances surrounding the child’s condition.

Police said the man caring for the boy gave an account that did not match what first responders saw when they reached the scene.

Based on those inconsistencies, officers began treating the call as a possible child-abuse investigation.

The child was taken to a local hospital for treatment, but detectives said his injuries raised additional questions.

Investigators initially arrested the caregiver on suspicion of first-degree assault.

Six days later, on Nov. 19, the department confirmed the child had died at the hospital.

Detectives said their investigation is ongoing and will be updated as additional information becomes available.

Police have not released the child’s name or further details about his injuries.

©2025 Cox Media Group