Tacoma police need your help to solve Sunday serial arson spree

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police are asking for the public’s help to solve a series of arson fires that occurred on Sunday July 14.

Police are calling it a serial arson spree, which began around 1:30 a.m. Sunday with a fire at a vacant building in the 1100 block of Dock Street in Tacoma. The building was a total loss.

Then just before 8 a.m. three more fires were set nears businesses in the 1200 block of Puyallup Avenue.

Those fires were followed by two more in Fife. There were no reported injuries in any of the fires.

Police are hoping that nearby residents or businesses may have surveillance video that could help in their investigation. They are asking that people review their surveillance system for suspicious activity.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tacoma Police or Crime Stoppers.

