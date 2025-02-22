Tacoma Police make arrest 15-year-old for Valentine’s Day murder of 18-year-old man

A Tacoma couple is remembering their son after he was shot and killed on Valentine’s Day.

Tacoma police responded to a shooting on South G Street in Tacoma on Feb. 14 at about 1 a.m.

According to the Tacoma Police Department, a 15-year-old boy was arrested and booked on charges of first-degree murder.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

“He only stepped out a few hours and it cost him his life,” said Chanel Jackson, mother.

Jackson told KIRO 7 News that her son, Kadony Robbins, 18, was hanging out with some friends at a gathering at his girlfriend’s mother’s home.

When things got a little rowdy outside, her son tried to deescalate the situation and told everyone to go home, she said.

Moments later, her son was shot and killed.

A neighbor told KIRO 7 News that the shooting happened outside of the apartment building.

The parents told us that they believe the suspects are children.

“I’m hearing they’re 15 and 16 years old,” said Josh Holdway, stepfather. “He was so young. He was 18. He was only 18 for three months. He didn’t even get a chance to start life.”

“There’s going to be a lot of different people affected and hurt by this, his friends, his girlfriend, his classmates, the people from his program, his coworkers,” he added.

The parents said their son had a big personality and was very charismatic. While Robbins enjoyed woodwork, his biggest passion in life was rapping, they added.

A friend of the victim shared the following statement with us:

“He was the kindest person you’d meet, he’d always make you laugh or smile no matter how upset or happy you may be it’s like he had a master key to making others around him happy even if he wasn’t doing to well himself. I’ll miss him forever and hope that he gets the justice he deserves,” the friend wrote.

The mother told KIRO 7 News that she is not angry at the suspect(s).

“It’s not a hurt game because they’re already going to spend the rest of their lives, and I don’t have my son for the rest of my life, so forgiveness is what looks better for me,” she said.

A GoFundMe was created to help the family during this difficult time.





