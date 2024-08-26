Tacoma Police investigating man’s death on street as homicide

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma Police are investigating a man’s death on Sunday as a murder.

At 11 a.m., officers were called to the 2100 block of South C Street for a report of a man who may be dead.

When police arrived at the scene, they were pointed toward the man. Officers immediately tried to revive him until Tacoma Fire Department medics arrived and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Crime scene technicians and detectives arrived to collect evidence and began an investigation.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case.

©2024 Cox Media Group