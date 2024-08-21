Tacoma police host community meeting on ‘shotspotter’ tech

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma Police Department (TPD) is hosting community meetings to talk about a controversial technology the department plans to deploy.

It is called “ShotSpotter”, SoundThinking’s acoustic gunshot detection technology and it will allow law enforcement to identify gunfire incidents through real-time alerts that pinpoint the precise location of gunfire.

TPD says the ShotSpotter technology will cover two square miles in Tacoma later this fall, with the initial deployment occurring in the Hosmer area.

Tacoma PD is encouraging the community to come to the meetings to learn more and ask any questions they may have about the new tech.

The first meeting will be held on Wednesday, August 21 at 6 p.m. at the 4-sector substation, 400 East 56th St. in Tacoma.

A second meeting will be held on Thursday, August 22 at the same place and time.

Tacoma Police Department to Host Community Meetings Announcing Deployment of ShotSpotter Technology TACOMA, Wash. –... Posted by Tacoma Police Department on Thursday, August 15, 2024









©2024 Cox Media Group