TACOMA, Wash. — Tuesday marks 25 years since 2-year-old Teekah Lewis was kidnapped from a Tacoma bowling alley.

Tacoma Police are working with local businesses to give out flyers.

They show what Teekah looked like when she disappeared and what she could look like now.

To mark the somber occasion, a candlelight vigil will be held Wednesday night outside Tacoma Police headquarters.

The event is open to the public.

