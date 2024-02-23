Tacoma police arrest suspect after person fatally shot Monday afternoon

Detectives with the Tacoma Police Department arrested a suspect in connection to a fatal shooting Monday afternoon.

At about 12:35 p.m., officers responded to a report of a suspicious death in the 1200 block of South 28th Street.

When they arrived, they found a person dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Tacoma Police did not specify the sex or age of the victim.

Detectives soon determined the shooting was a homicide and identified a suspect.

On Thursday, detectives arrested a 39-year-old person without incident.

They were booked into the Pierce County Jail on murder charges.

