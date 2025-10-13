Tacoma police arrest man in connection with fatal shooting

TACOMA, Wash. — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Tacoma police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting that happened last week.

The suspect was booked into the Pierce County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder and unlawful possession of a firearm.

A man was found dead with apparent gunshot wounds in a homeless encampment Friday afternoon, authorities said.

Officers responded to a call from the 2700 block of South Orchard Street shortly after noon, where an unresponsive adult male was discovered. The fire department pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Authorities have not released information about what led up to last Friday’s shooting.

