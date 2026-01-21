Tacoma police arrest man accused of robbing elderly women

TACOMA, Wash. — The Tacoma Police Department arrested a man accused of robbing elderly women.

The department says they received calls from multiple women saying a man had approached them and then robbed them of cash and their purses.

Once detectives identified a possible suspect, they put him under surveillance.

On January 16, detectives, along with the Tacoma Police Special Investigations Unit, followed the man to the area of 121st Street and Meridian. They say he parked in the lot of a Cash America business and put on a balaclava and armed himself with a gun. The department believed he was preparing for another robbery, so they closed in on him.

Officers surrounded the man, but they say he rammed their patrol cars and tried to get away. It didn’t work and they took him into custody.

The man was booked into the Pierce County Jail and charged with 47 total counts, including:

Four counts of Robbery in the Second Degree

Six counts of Malicious Mischief in the Third Degree

Twenty-five counts of Identity Theft in the Second Degree

Two counts of Attempting to Elude a Pursuing Police Vehicle

Two counts of Assault in the Second Degree

Two counts of Reckless Driving

Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 1 st Degree

Degree Possession of a Stolen Firearm

Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Vehicle

Theft in the Third Degree

Resisting Arrest

Making or Possessing Motor Vehicle Theft Tools

Additional charges remain under investigation.

During the investigation, detectives found items that may belong to some of the women he robbed. Anyone who believes they were a victim or who can identify property taken during a crime, is encouraged to contact the Tacoma Police Department at (253) 830 6576. Detectives are working to reunite recovered property with its rightful owners.

Items recovered during Tacoma robbery investigation (Tacoma Police Department)

The Tacoma Police Department encourages community members, especially older adults, to remain aware of their surroundings and trust their instincts.

“If approached by someone who makes you feel uncomfortable or attempts to distract, pressure, or isolate you, seek help immediately,” the department shared. “Avoid carrying large amounts of cash, keep purses and wallets secure, and consider traveling with a companion when possible.”

