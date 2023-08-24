Tacoma pizza shop burglars steal only booze and ice cream

TACOMA, Wash. — A Tacoma pizza shop is poking fun at itself after vandals broke in and stole alcohol and possibly ice cream.

Sammy’s Pizza on North I Street was robbed by as many as five people on Monday, but the burglars did not take any cash.

They did smash the front door and destroyed the computer monitor that displayed security camera footage.

Police haven’t made any arrests.

The restaurant says it’s inviting the community to “pay its respects” with a special memorial service on Saturday from 5 to 11 p.m., where they will raise a glass to their “dearly departed” liquor inventory.

“The stolen alcohol is survived by brothers Johnny Walker and James Bean, and sister Bonnie (Black) Velvet,” the shop said on its Facebook page.

