Gas Works Park structure ordered to be fixed following injuries and deaths

Seattle city officials say parts of the structure at Gas Works Park have been deemed hazardous after years of reported injuries and deaths.

The Department of Construction & Inspections sent a hazard protection order to the Department of Parks and Recreation, which lays out which portions of Gas Works Park need to be fixed.

The order cited unsafe conditions on Gas Works’ cracking towers, catwalks, piping, and ladders that have been accessed by people trespassing onto the structure.

The Seattle Parks and Recreation Department (SPR) has been required to file for a permit to remove the unsafe portions of the structure, according to the hazard order.

If SPR doesn’t make the fixes by May 15, 2026, a fine of $500 per day will be imposed until a structural building inspector deems that it complies with the order, the Department of Construction & Inspectors said.

Three people have died after falling from the structure, including a 19-year-old man in 2012, a 20-year-old woman in 2022, and a 15-year-old boy in July 2025, according to a SPR report.

In total, 14 people have fallen from the structure since 2008, the report said.

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