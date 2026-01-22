Seattle looking at removing aspects of Gas Works structures due to safety concerns

SEATTLE — Seattle’s Gas Works Park may look a lot different in the future.

The city’s Department of Parks and Recreation is proposing the removal of some of the structure’s features – including stairs, ladders and catwalks – to keep people from climbing the towers – activity that has led to numerous injuries, even deaths.

The city’s Landmarks Preservation Board met on Wednesday with Parks and Recreation, which is requesting a certificate of approval to remove those climbable features.

A report from the department lists 14 documented incidents of people falling off the structure since 2008, including 3 deaths – a 19-year-old man in 2012, a 20-year-old woman in 2022 and a 15-year-old boy last July.

Park visitors told KIRO 7 that changes are not needed.

“People have gotten hurt, and I understand that, but I think they’ve done everything they can to keep people out of harm’s way,” said Chris Kline, a Mercer Island resident.

“It’s got a fence around it with barbed wire – I think that’s enough,” said Jeanine Shepherd, a park visitor for 40 years.

The Seattle Landmarks Preservation Board is expected to review the proposal before making a move on any possible future changes.

©2026 Cox Media Group