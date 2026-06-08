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TRAFFIC: I-5 express lanes resume regular schedule in Seattle, will close early this week

By KIRO 7 News Staff
TRAFFIC: I-5 express lanes resume regular schedule in Seattle, will close early this week
By KIRO 7 News Staff

SEATTLE — The I-5 express lanes are now open southbound after the weekend’s work removing the construction zone from NB I-5, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) confirmed early Monday morning.

However, according to WSDOT, the express lanes are closing early from Monday, June 8, through Thursday, June 11.

They will close early at 9 p.m. to facilitate construction happening in the lanes. They will resume their normal schedules each of the following mornings.

I-5 express lanes schedule for the week of June 8

Monday-Friday

  • Southbound - 5 a.m. to 11 a.m.
  • Northbound - 11:15 a.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Closed: 9 p.m. - 5 a.m.

Saturday & Sunday

  • Southbound - 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
  • Northbound - 1:45 p.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Closed: 11 p.m. - 8 a.m.

Express lanes return to northbound-only 24 hours a day on July 10

Starting Friday night, July 10, and running until the end of the year, the I-5 express lanes will move exclusively in the northbound direction.

WSDOT says this is to facilitate upcoming lane reductions on northbound I-5 as part of the Revive I-5 project. Southbound I-5 travelers should prepare for additional delays and congestion due to the express lanes remaining northbound.

To find a map, a breakdown of the schedule, and to learn more, visit: https://wsdot.wa.gov/travel/roads-bridges/express-lanes

©2026 Cox Media Group

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