Tacoma PD arrest man in connection with homicide

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police have arrested a 38-year-old man in connection with a homicide from last week.

On June 27, officers responded to a possible shooting along Pacific Avenue just before 11 p.m. and found a man unresponsive, but Tacoma Fire Department personnel pronounced him dead at the scene.

According to the Tacoma Police Department, detectives developed probable cause for the arrest of a suspect in connection with the shooting.

Then, on June 30, Tacoma Police Detectives, with the assistance of Special Investigations and the Tacoma SWAT Team, found and arrested the 38-year-old man, who was booked into the Pierce County Jail for first-degree murder.

