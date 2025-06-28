Tacoma police searching for suspects after man shot and killed Friday night

TACOMA, Wash. — The Tacoma Police Department (TPD) is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead following a shooting near South 88th Street and Pacific Avenue Friday night, TPD said in a release.

Officers responded just before 11:00 p.m. and found a man unresponsive, but Tacoma Fire Department personnel pronounced him deceased at the scene, police said.

Currently, there are no suspects in custody as Tacoma Police Detectives and Crime Scene Technicians continue to investigate the incident.

The identity of the man killed has not been released, and the motive behind the shooting is unknown.

Authorities urge anyone with information to contact Tacoma Police.

