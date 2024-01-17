Tacoma man says ‘it’s slippery’ outside as region gears up for tough road conditions

PARKLAND, Wash. — It’s been a busy week for public works crews across Western Washington and that includes Pierce County Public Works.

A spokesperson told KIRO 7 they had crews patrol all the main roads and ice issues countywide during the day, especially in parts of Greenwater and Ashford.

With more potential for hazardous conditions, crews applied anti-icing products on main roads to help stop any icing issues. Crews are expected to do the same on Wednesday as they continue to monitor the weather.

As the cold rain entered parts of Pierce County, some people took immediate safety precautions. At the Shell station off Pacific Avenue in Parkland, workers were placing salt toward the front entrance of the building as parts of the sidewalk became slick from the cold temperatures.

KIRO 7 caught up with several people who live in Pierce County. Antonio, who lives in Tacoma, said the roads have been rough throughout the area because of the winter weather.

“But they need to get more trucks out here because you know, in a Maserati man….you know, it’s really hard,” he said. “It’s slippery. You know and I got to get some chains or I be sliding everywhere.”

Some people told KIRO7 that public works crews have done a good job of keeping the roads drivable and safe, however, they urge all drivers to be cautious while on the road with these current conditions.

“Again, you just gotta watch your speeds and know what you’re doing on the road,” Ayana, who lives in Pierce County said.

