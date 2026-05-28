Tacoma man charged in shooting outside Capitol Hill nightclub, bail set at $1.5M

King County prosecutors charged a Tacoma man Wednesday after he allegedly opened fire outside a nightclub in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood last week.

Ja’Mari McQueen, 18, got into an altercation with another man outside the Cultura nightclub at bar closing time, according to court documents.

“What’s concerning is that he not only hit the person he had the altercation with, but also two bystanders were hit by gunfire,” Casey McNerthney, a spokesperson for the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, said.

All three victims survived, but some of their injuries are significant.

McQueen is being held on $1,500,000 bail. Prosecutors said high bail is needed as they see McQueen as a danger to the community.

McQueen is due back in court on June 1, where he is expected to enter a plea.

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

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