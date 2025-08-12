Tacoma installs ‘no parking’ signs along Marine View Drive to prevent homeless encampments

TACOMA, Wash. — This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

In an effort to discourage and block homeless encampments from forming alongside Marine View Drive in Tacoma, city officials have authorized a series of permanent “no parking” signs along the thoroughfare.

The “no parking” signs specifically state it’s for camping, with the time slated as “anytime.”

This solution comes after the city tried to block encampments from forming on that road by setting up barriers and blockades. The barriers were established between the Cliff House Restaurant and the Hylebos Bridge at E. 11th Street, according to The Tacoma News Tribune.

The barriers were quickly deemed as visual clutter and an eyesore by the community.

The city plans to place anywhere from 75 to 100 permanent “no parking” signs.

“This no parking model has been successful in over 80 sites throughout the City so far, and we would expect the same outcome along Marine View Drive,” Tacoma Councilmember Sarah Rumbaugh told The Tacoma News Tribune in an email.

If the “no parking” signs prove ineffective in curbing homeless encampments along Marine View Drive, Rumbaugh stated that the city will return to reinstall the temporary barriers.

