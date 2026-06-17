DOJ: Man shot by border patrol agents was a felon

BLAINE, Wash. — An Everson resident was charged with possession of a gun as a felon after he was shot fleeing from Border patrol agents in Blaine Tuesday morning.

After he was apprehended by law enforcement Tuesday afternoon, he was identified as 39-year-old Nathaniel A. Muniz-Spry.

In a statement First Assistant US Attorney for the Western District of Washington, Charles Floyd said that the shooting took place after Border patrol agents were alerted via security cameras that someone was walking in an area near the US-Canada border in Blaine that is a “frequent location for illegal border crossings and smuggling activity”.

As agents interacted with Muniz-Spry they learned that there was an “approach with caution” alert in his criminal record indicating that there had been issues with his previous interactions with law enforcement.

When officers searched Muniz-Spry they found a gun in his waistband. According to the statement after agents found his gun, he started resisting and broke free from the agents, running away.

An agent shot Muniz-Spry in the leg as he attempted to flee.

According to Floyd, Muniz-Spry was taken to Whatcom County Hospital and was released to law enforcement later that day.

Given Muniz-Spry’s criminal record which includes previous illegal gun possession charges, burglary, violation of a no-contact order, and possession of a stolen car; it was illegal for Muniz-Spry to have a gun.

The FBI has begun investigating the incident with assistance from the Blaine Police Department, Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security Investigation (HSI), and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

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