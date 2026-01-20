Tacoma increases penalty for traffic camera violations

TACOMA, Wash. — The city of Tacoma increased the maximum penalty for traffic camera violations by $21.

You could now be on the hook for $145.

First-time violators who live in the city and receive public assistance are eligible for a 50% penalty reduction. A payment plan option is also available for all residents.

The City of Tacoma currently has nine red light cameras, four school zone speed cameras, and one speed camera and more are likely on the way.

In December, the city council voted to allow the installation of more safety cameras in new, high-risk areas as authorized by Washington state law. These include public park zones, hospital zones, and other locations identified by data as having a high risk of crashes due to excessive speed.

“I strongly support steps that bring us closer to a future with no traffic fatalities,” said District 2 Council Member Sarah Rumbaugh. “This program will encourage safer driving and it answers a long-standing request from the people of Northeast Tacoma.”

Funds generated from new cameras will go toward traffic-safety projects like road maintenance, infrastructure, and construction.

“Though I was skeptical at first, seeing the data convinced me that this program accomplished the most important goal: it changes the behavior of those speeding in our communities,” said District 4 Council Member Sandesh Sadalge. “It also shows that most violators are visitors who are cutting through our communities, and my district has a large number of these types of corridors. The program includes early warnings and lower first-time penalties for low-income residents, and the monies collected from this program will not only fund the program but provide for upgrades residents have asked for in the future.

Tacoma’s system uses radar, which measures speed through the Doppler Effect—sending radio waves and detecting frequency changes as they bounce off moving vehicles.

When a car exceeds the speed limit, the radar triggers the camera to record, using a flash for clear images at night or in bad weather. The equipment works in all conditions and isn’t hardwired, making it flexible and easy to set up where needed.

