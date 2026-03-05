Tacoma Humane Society shows off lobby remodel after flooding

After months of construction, the Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County is finally showing off its brand-new lobby.

The space looks completely different after a flood damaged the adoption area last June.

Instead of just fixing what was broken, the team decided to reimagine the space.

Now visitors walk into a brighter, more welcoming lobby designed to make it easier for people to connect with pets—and hopefully take them home.

Animal Arts, the nation’s leading architecture firm specializing in animal-centric design, helped the shelter draft plans for the new spaces.

Saybr Contractors, Inc., a Tacoma-based, woman-owned general contractor, led the project to ensure every detail was completed, while also minimizing disruption for our animals, staff, volunteers, and community.

“We believe that asking for a helping hand should be met with dignity, so we’ve transformed the pantry lobby into a space that feels both professional and deeply welcoming,” the shelter shared. “By streamlining the layout, we’ve created a more comfortable flow for our visitors and a much more efficient workspace for the staff and volunteers who keep the shelves stocked.

The shelter also added energy-efficient lighting, clear wayfinding signage, and comfortable waiting areas designed to reduce stress for pets and people alike.

©2026 Cox Media Group