Tacoma Humane Society says donations are ‘urgently needed’ after puppies found along highway

TACOMA, Wash. — The Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County is asking for immediate donations after puppies were found abandoned along the highway.

According to a news release, six puppies were found by a community member on Tuesday along Highway 7 in Elk Plain.

“I had to pull over and that’s when I heard dogs crying on the other side of the barrier,” said the community member. “I went to look and found a wet box full of puppies. I knew they needed help immediately.”

One puppy was dead and wrapped in a plastic bag, while five of its siblings were experiencing severe vomiting and diarrhea.

The puppies were brought to the Tacoma Humane Society where they are being cared for.

“They arrived at the shelter sick and lethargic,” said the news release. “All five of the puppies tested positive for parvovirus, a deadly and contagious virus that affects the gastrointestinal tract. If left untreated, parvovirus attacks the gastrointestinal system and causes a miserable, painful death.”

The shelter said it’s providing critical care along with medication, fluids, and food.

It is asking for donations to help continue to care for the puppies.

You can donate on the shelter’s website at www.thehumanesociety.org/parvo.

©2024 Cox Media Group