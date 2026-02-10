Tacoma Humane offering $14 adoptions for Valentine’s Day

TACOMA, Wash. — The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County will host its “Be My Valentine” adoption promotion starting Thursday, offering $14 adoptions for over 100 animals.

The three-day event from Feb. 12-14 applies to dogs, cats, rabbits, and guinea pigs currently available for adoption.

Nearly 100 dogs, cats, and rabbits are currently available for adoption, with more becoming available every day.

While adoption fees are discounted, every dog comes with:

A wellness exam by shelter staff

Initial vaccines

Microchip with national registration

Spay or neuter surgery

A starter bag of food, courtesy of Hill’s Pet Nutrition (while supplies last)

Hold and licensing fees still apply and may vary by jurisdiction.

Typically, adoption fees for puppies cost $300 and $175 for an adult dog. Adoption fees for kittens are $135 and critters’ adoption fees are $80.

To save time during your visit, you’re welcome to complete an adoption questionnaire in advance using the links below:

Dog Adoption Questionnaire

Cat Adoption Questionnaire

Rabbit Adoption Questionnaire

Small Animal Adoption Questionnaire

You can find all the adoptable pets here.

©2026 Cox Media Group