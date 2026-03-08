Tacoma firefighter injured while responding to house fire

TACOMA, Wash. — A Tacoma firefighter had minor injuries after responding to a house fire on Saturday morning.

The fire was reported around 11:30 a.m. on N Fife St, a residential neighborhood just east of the University of Puget Sound.

When crews arrived, the fire was spreading to a shed in the backyard and flames and heavy smoke could be seen coming from the home, Tacoma Fire said.

Tacoma Fire said two extra firetrucks were called to keep the neighbor’s home safe from the spreading fire.

No one was home at the time of the fire, according to the Tacoma Fire Department.

The agency did not specify the extent of the injuries of the firefighter, but called them “minor.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

