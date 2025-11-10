Tacoma fire knocks out public TV channels, damages government network

TACOMA, Wash. — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

An early morning fire in Tacoma on Sunday damaged a fiber optic connection, which is vital for several public-access TV channels and government networks.

The fire occurred in the 1200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way, and cut TV access on various channels for Comcast and LightCurve subscribers, the City of Tacoma Government announced.

The city confirmed that the fire impacted several Public, Educational, and Government channels, including TV Tacoma, CityPost, Tacoma Public Schools, Pierce County TV, University Place TV, and Bates Technical College TV.

The City of Tacoma noted that the City’s CityNet network, which connects government buildings and facilities, was also damaged by the fire, although the network is still operational.

Officials are actively assessing the damage and possible service interruptions.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

