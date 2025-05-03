Tacoma families rally to put an end to youth gun violence

Tacoma families rallied together to put an end to the youth gun violence that happens all too often.

On Friday, crowds gathered in front of First Creek Middle School to show kids and teens that adults are there to support and guide them.

“We want all those kids are affected to know, hey, we see it. We care. It might not be today or tomorrow, but anytime they want to need a shoulder or need an ear, we’re going to be there,” said Game Time Director Darren De Leon.

Leon grew up in city like many of the people who came out to rally for peace.

Game Time, the organization he’s a part of, works with kids daily.

They want to make sure young people know this community supports them.

“Give them that mentor that they can always feel like they can open up to talk to, just being that extra person there for the youth,” said Game Time Director David Stewart.

One of teens, Don’aysia Hankins, shared her own advice with other kids.

“It’s okay to not be running the streets like you’re gonna have to miss out on some fun so you can level up in life honestly,” she said.

The crowd took to the Eastside neighborhood streets, where much of the violence has taken place, to make their message heard.

“Young people have always had access to gun. I think what is probably most concerning for our youth is that our youth don’t have access to caring adults,” said Antonio McLemore, Community Center Supervisor with Parks Tacoma.

McLemore says simply being present for young people can make the difference.

“When caring adults get involved and they start putting their heads together to help people resolve problems and so that they don’t have to escalate and come to violence,” he said.

