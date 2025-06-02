Tacoma DUI stop leads police to MAC-11 submachine gun

TACOMA, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

A DUI stop in Tacoma led to the seizure of a MAC-11 submachine gun, the Tacoma Police Department (TPD) reported.

Officers pulled a driver over for speeding and suspected impairment.

“Upon contacting the driver, officers quickly became concerned due to his erratic behavior and alarming statements,” police stated in a Facebook post. “The driver, a convicted felon currently out on bail for burglary and subject to multiple protection orders, admitted to recent methamphetamine use and made disturbing comments about being radicalized and possessing a firearm.”

In police body camera footage included in the post, the man admitted to having a MAC-11 in the car. Officers recovered that weapon and others from the vehicle.

Tacoma DUI suspect tells police: ‘I feel like I’m being radicalized to go on a mass shooting’

“I’ll be under the influence, I can’t recall like what I’ve been doing, but when I smoke meth I just sit there for like 10 hours,” the man said on the video. “And it’s like I’m just being sexually assaulted, and I feel like I’m being radicalized to go on a mass shooting. Hence the gun in the car.”

Officers subsequently obtained a search warrant for the driver’s home after concerns about his mental state and the possibility of additional weapons. Police found more firearms and an abundance of ammunition, TPD stated.

The man was booked into the Pierce County Jail on seven counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, and DUI.

DUI Emphasis Patrol Leads to Arrest of Armed Felon During a recent DUI emphasis patrol, officers stopped a vehicle for speeding and suspected impairment. Upon contacting the driver, officers quickly became concerned due to his erratic behavior and alarming statements. The driver, a convicted felon currently out on bail for burglary and subject to multiple protection orders, admitted to recent methamphetamine use and made disturbing comments about being radicalized and possessing a firearm. The driver stated there was a MAC-11 in the vehicle, along with additional firearms. Due to concerns about his mental state and the possibility of more weapons at his residence, officers obtained a search warrant for his home, where they discovered several additional firearms and a large quantity of ammunition. The individual was arrested and booked into Pierce County Jail on the following charges: • 7 counts of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm • Possession of a Stolen Firearm • Driving Under the Influence Our DUI emphasis efforts are not just about impaired driving; they are about preventing broader threats to public safety. We commend the officers for their vigilance and professionalism in safely handling a very dangerous situation. #tacomapd #gritcitycops #makegoodchoices Posted by Tacoma Police Department on Monday, June 2, 2025

©2025 Cox Media Group