Tacoma city workers rally on steps of City Hall for a fair contract

TACOMA, Wash. — City workers in Tacoma rallied on the steps of City Hall before a council meeting Tuesday.

They’re demanding that the city negotiate an equitable contract that ensures wages keep up with the cost of living.

Workers held banners reading “We run this city.”

Contract negotiations with the city have been in progress for nearly a year.

The city workers are members of Teamsters 117 and IBEW 483.

A statement on the Teamsters 117 website said:

“Workers at the City of Tacoma provide essential services to its residents. They repair the city’s roads, clean up its parks, keep its streets safe, and operate its libraries, but the city continues to shut them down with no respect for their labor.”

We reached out to the city for a statement.

It reads, in part:

“The City of Tacoma remains committed to the collective bargaining process, and is working with its labor partners to reach fair and affordable contracts.”

©2023 Cox Media Group