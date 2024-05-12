Second appeal for first degree murder conviction denied by the Supreme Court of Washington

On May 8, the Supreme Court of Washington denied Kevin Lewis’ final appeal motion.

Lewis and two others were convicted of first-degree murder in 2021 for a 2017 murder-for-hire plot that left Alisha Canales-McGuire dead.

According to Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office detectives, Canales-McGuire was not the intended target but rather her sister who was out of town at the time.

Nearly a year and a half later detectives arrested Lewis and the two individuals that were hired for murder.

All three were sentenced to life in prison.

The appeal denial means that Lewis will spend his life in prison.

