Tacoma City Hall locked down after former Human Services Commissioner accused of AK-47 death threats

A Tacoma woman is facing multiple felony charges after police say she sent dozens of explicit threats to kill city employees, health care workers and others—many referencing an AK-47—prompting a lockdown of Tacoma City Hall and a SWAT response at her home, according to police reports and court records.

Prosecutors charged Kimberly Ann Ellefson, 63, with four counts of felony harassment for threats to kill and one count of obstructing a law enforcement officer.

The charges stem from emails, social media posts and 911 calls made on Jan. 6, 2026, court filings show.

Tacoma police were first alerted after an assistant human resources director for the City of Tacoma reported receiving a surge of threatening emails from Ellefson.

According to police, the city employee had been assigned to investigate complaints Ellefson made against city staff and emailed Ellefson a copy of the completed report.

After receiving the report, Ellefson allegedly sent about 30 emails over a short period.

Police said the messages escalated quickly, contained heavy profanity and included direct threats to kill.

One email quoted in police reports stated, “I’m done playing with you, you lying ****. I got an AK47 and I’m going to come kill you, you lie and f******* b****.”

Another email sent later that morning read, “it’s only fair if you get to kill me I also in turn get to kill you I and have ak47. I’m going to kill you.”

Police said Ellefson later sent a message to a larger group of recipients that escalated further, stating, “I’m going to kill every one of you lying c****… I have an ak47 and I’m going to kill every one of you.”

This last email was also sent to KIRO 7.

The city employee told police she felt “very threatened and vulnerable” and did not feel safe due to the volume, tone and escalation of the messages.

Police also reviewed Ellefson’s public Facebook account and found a post made roughly 30 minutes before officers were contacted.

According to the report, the post stated, “I’m going down to City Hall Tacoma WA and I’m going to murder every c in that building I’ve got an AK-47.”

The post also included threats toward Sea Mar Adult Treatment Center.

Because of the threats, Tacoma officials placed the Tacoma Municipal Building at 733 Market Street into lockdown while officers secured the facility and assessed the risk to employees and the public.

Police said the response reflected what they considered a credible safety threat.

In her statement to police, the city employee further reported that Ellefson is a former Human Services Commissioner for the City of Tacoma and that her commission term would normally have ended in September.

The employee told investigators that Ellefson had openly discussed past struggles with addiction and mental illness, as well as the death of her son from a drug overdose.

According to the report, the employee said Ellefson’s mental state appeared to have “noticeably deteriorated” since those events and that Ellefson had also lost health care coverage, which the employee said contributed to a decline in her overall stability.

Police also documented a separate set of threats sent to staff at Sea Mar Treatment Center, where Ellefson previously worked.

According to investigators, Sea Mar managers reported receiving months of harassing emails that escalated into direct threats on Jan. 6.

One manager reported receiving an email stating, “If you’re going to kill me, I’m going to kill you.”

Another employee told police an email said, “I have an AK47 and I’m going to come after you. I’m going to f****** kill you.”

Managers said they became increasingly concerned for staff safety and began taking precautions at the facility, according to police reports.

Later that day, Tacoma police responded to Ellefson’s home after a series of 911 calls.

Police said Ellefson told dispatchers she was armed with multiple firearms, including a pistol and an AK-47, and warned she would carry out shootings if police did not respond.

According to arrest reports, Ellefson said she wanted police to “come kill her right now” or she would go to City Hall and kill people.

Officers established a perimeter and used a public address system for more than 50 minutes, repeatedly identifying themselves and ordering her to exit unarmed.

Due to the nature of the threats, Tacoma police called in a SWAT team.

Ellefson told police she was armed with 5 guns, a sword, she “would hurt anyone” and she knew how to use the weapons.

After negotiations, Ellefson surrendered and was taken into custody without injury, police said.

Police executed a search warrant at the home but reported finding no firearms.

Court records show a judge found probable cause for the charges and ordered Ellefson held without bail.

The court also ordered a competency evaluation to determine whether she is able to understand the proceedings and assist in her defense.

A future court hearing is scheduled later this month.

