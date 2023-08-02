Tale of two council races in Tacoma with tight margin in District 3, wide gap for at-large seat

TACOMA — Eight total candidates across two districts are running for Tacoma city council in this year’s August Primary Election.

Tacoma city council candidates battle over homelessness, outdated policies

In District 3, incumbent Keith Blocker isn’t running for reelection, leaving the field open to five candidates. Meanwhile, incumbent Kristina Walker is running for reelection to her at-large Position 8 seat.

With early vote tallies now in, Jamika Scott, Chris Van Vechten, and Malando Redeemer are leading in District 3, while Kristina Walker, Todd Briske, and Hunter Henderson are the leading candidates for Position 8. You can see full results for both races below.





