Tacoma activist working to get $20 minimum wage on city ballot

TACOMA, Wash. — Activists in Tacoma are trying to get a minimum wage increase on the November ballot.

The proposal calls for raising Tacoma’s minimum wage to $20 per hour, up from the current minimum wage of $16.66. Large employers, that employ more than 500 employees, would be affected first. Medium employers, which employ between 15-500 employees, and small employers, 15 or fewer employees, would be phased in over several years.

Organizers have submitted two similar initiatives to the city.

The initiatives are categorized as a “Workers Bill of Rights,” and would also require more advanced notice of scheduled shifts.

They would also require employers to offer more hours to current employees before hiring more part-time help.

The United Food and Commercial Workers Union 367 chapter is leading the effort, though the Tacoma Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) is helping collect signatures.

“It’s getting more expensive to just keep your head above water,” said Sean Arent, with Tacoma’s DSA chapter.

Arent said it’s also focused on improving employee stability throughout the city.

“Imagine that you’re having to pay for the enormous costs of childcare when you can’t even predict your schedule two weeks in advance,” he said. “What does that do to people? It creates gaps in our in our system.”

On the flip side, leaders with the Tacoma Pierce County Chamber, have warned it could hurt small businesses and cause prices to go up.

“The Chamber looks forward to partnering with our labor community to find the creative solutions to the complex challenges that create barriers for income inequality,” wrote president and CEO Andrea Reay in a statement. “We need new ideas to move the needle and create prosperity for all. Those new ideas are going to come from us working together in collaboration and partnership.”

KIRO 7 spoke to the owner of Tacoma small business Abella Pizzeria. He said he thought higher wages could bring in more customers.

“Whatever they bring at us, we’re willing to go with,” said James Irvine. “I’ll compensate it, raising the prices a little bit, but also get more clientele in here as well.”

To get the proposals on the ballot, organizers will need to collect enough signatures of registered voters. That requirement is a number equal to at least 10% of the votes cast in the last mayoral election.

You can read both initiatives here and here.





©2025 Cox Media Group