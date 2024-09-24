‘T-Priority’: T-Mobile’s plan to give first responders network priority

SAN FRANCISCO — During T-Mobile’s Capital Markets Day, the CEO announced T-Priority, as a new solution to help first responders with communication when it’s most critical.

T-Priority will provide first responders with faster, continuous 5G speeds and lower latency during heavy network usage. It will collaborate with industry partners such as Motorola to support their mission.

T-Priority will also have dedicated teams that will provide all-day support during a disaster and will launch mobile teams that will quickly set up communication capabilities where a gap may exist.

“First responders put their lives on the line every day to protect our communities, and they deserve nothing less than the most advanced connectivity solutions to do their critical work,” said Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile. “With T-Priority, we’re more committed than ever to serving those who serve us all by delivering a dedicated 5G solution to agencies of all sizes across the country.”

According to T-Mobile, T-Priority will include:

Priority access and preemption for voice and data on the nation’s leading 5G network.

for voice and data on the nation’s leading 5G network. 2.5x faster speeds on average than other providers for data-intensive communications.

on average than other providers for data-intensive communications. 40% more 5G capacity than other providers to help more first responders stay connected.

than other providers to help more first responders stay connected. More 5G coverage than AT&T and Verizon, with T-Mobile covering 98% of Americans. And T-Mobile recently made a significant investment to expand coverage in rural America to tackle coverage gaps.

than AT&T and Verizon, with T-Mobile covering 98% of Americans. And T-Mobile recently made a significant investment to expand coverage in rural America to tackle coverage gaps. Enhanced security with access to a security slice from T-Mobile SASE that helps defend against cyber threats.

T-Mobile is working to curb the gap between the high data and technology demands of first responders by dedicating a portion of the network specifically to service their needs.

For more information, visit https://t-mobile.com/business/t-priority.

