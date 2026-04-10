Switchblade incident sends crowds fleeing along Seattle waterfront; suspect arrested

SEATTLE — This story was originally published on mynorthwest.com.

Dozens of people ran away from a man with a switchblade along the Seattle waterfront Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the 38-year-old man was waving a silver knife near Alaska Way S. and Yesler Way at approximately 4:40 p.m.

Police ordered him to drop it, but they said he ignored them and kept walking toward the Seattle Aquarium.

“Upon seeing the armed suspect continue down the walkway being followed by police, dozens of people fled the area to get away from him,” the Seattle Police Department wrote in its crime blotter. “Officers deployed a less lethal tool and stopped the suspect. He dropped the switchblade, complied with police, and they arrested him without incident.”

Police booked the man into the King County Jail for weapons violations and obstructing law enforcement, the post said.

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