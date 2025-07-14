SWAT called after dozen gunshots heard inside Parkland home

PARKLAND, Wash. — A man was arrested in Parkland after a stand-off where the family was worried about his mental well-being, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

Police responded to a call around 12 p.m. on Sunday, where a 20-year-old man fired a gun inside a home on the 500 block of 127th St S.

Family members said they were worried for the man’s mental health as he had not slept for 24-48 hours, and they believe that he might be experiencing a mental breakdown.

The man had fired a gun inside the house, but no one was injured.

Police arrived at the home, and the family members were able to leave.

Deputies say that at least a dozen gunshots could be heard from inside the house.

In response to the situation, the surrounding buildings were evacuated to keep people safe.

Because of the possible danger and uncertainty of the situation, the SWAT team was called in.

Once communication was established, the man peacefully surrendered.

He was arrested and booked into jail under a reckless endangerment charge.

Police are still investigating the incident.

