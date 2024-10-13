SUV slams into massage parlor in Everett, driver suspected of DUI

EVERETT, Wash — Around 2 a.m. on Saturday, South County Fire answered calls of a car into a building on Highway 99 near Gibson Road in Everett.

When crews arrived, they found an SUV that was almost completely inside the V.I.P Massage parlor.

SUV into massage parlor in Everett (South County Fire)

The SUV left the road and drove directly into the front of the business just missing a nearby bus stop.

Concrete, wood, glass and other building materials can be seen spread across the sidewalk.

South County crews found two people trapped in the SUV that needed to be rescued.

Mukilteo Fire and the Washington State Patrol (WSP) also arrived to assist.

Early this morning on SR-99 near Gibson Road, this vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a local business. There were people inside, but luckily they were uninjured. The driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.



WP pic.twitter.com/3uDncQThc0 — Trooper Kelsey Harding (@wspd7pio) October 12, 2024

The building also had people inside but no one was hurt, WSP wrote in an X post.

According to WSP, the driver was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence.

A South County Technical Rescue team stabilized the building to keep it from collapsing.

