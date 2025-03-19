SUV potentially impersonating ICE seen in Fife

FIFE — Police in Fife say they’re investigating a possible impersonation of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, after a suspicious Ford SUV was seen with Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and ICE decals on the side.

The SUV was captured on surveillance video outside the Ukrainian Emish Market circling around a parking lot with the driver reportedly honking the horn and driving away when it was confronted by a security guard.

DHS confirmed it was not one of their vehicles.

Fife Police say the SUV had “1775″ on the top and “911″ displayed on the back with some words being misspelled and distorted.

Fife Police are working with DHS and the FBI to investigate the incident.

If you have any information that may help with this investigation, the Fife Police Department asks you to call 253-922-6633 with case number #2507501372.













