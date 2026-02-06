Suspicious substance in ballot box prompts evacuation of Snohomish County buildings

Two buildings in Everett were evacuated after a suspicious substance was found in a ballot box, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Admin East and Admin West buildings at the county campus, located at 3000 Rockefeller Avenue, were evacuated after the substance was discovered in a ballot box in the basement.

The Everett Fire Department is on scene along with law enforcement bomb technicians and detectives.

Officials said crews are investigating and working to identify the substance.

Authorities said both buildings were evacuated out of an abundance of caution.

There is no estimate for when the buildings will reopen.

The sheriff’s office said Oakes Avenue is closed between Pacific Avenue and Wall Street while the investigation continues.

©2026 Cox Media Group