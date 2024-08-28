Suspicious package on train, bomb squad responds in Ferndale

FERNDALE, Wash. — Last week Belingham Police’s Hazardous Devices Unit answered a call from Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office about a suspicious package attached to a locomotive.

Police described the package as a bag hanging on a train that pulled into Phillips 66 in Ferndale.

Wearing an Explosive Ordinance Suit or “bomb suit” Sergeant Keller x-rayed the bag to determine its contents.

After the x-ray was completed, police determined that the bag did not contain any explosives.

Although the device did not contain any explosives, the Bellingham Police Department informed the public in a Facebook post about the incident and explained the training required for its team to be ready to tackle these types of scenarios.

Bellingham Police are not sure where the bag originated from.

