Law enforcement searching for kids involved in three armed robberies in Pierce County

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a series of armed robberies believed to involve children, possibly young teens. The incidents took place last week at various corner stores in the Parkland and Midland area.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the suspects have been linked to three armed robberies that occurred within a few days.

Local law enforcement officials are particularly alarmed by the age of the suspects and the reckless handling of firearms seen in security footage.

The armed robberies took place at Jackson’s Food Store on Pacific Avenue, Terry’s Corner Store on Golden Given Road and Midland Food Center on 99th Street East.

The suspects were armed with a pistol and demanded vapes and cash while grabbing alcohol.

No one was hurt.

Deputy Carly Cappetto from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office commented on the dangerous behavior of the suspects.

“He’s untrained, the way he’s handling the firearm,” she said. “Just very negligently, recklessly.”

Kim Pressel, who runs a day care next to one of the targeted stores, shared her concerns.

“I’m really worried about them, to be honest,” she said. “What can happen to them. Because they’re not even afraid.”

The Sheriff’s Office is urging anyone with information about the suspects to come forward quickly to prevent potential harm.

You can watch the footage to identify the suspects here.

https://vimeo.com/1155065752/de9149109e

