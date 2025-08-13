Suspects tunnel through walls to burglarize Kingston Starbucks

KINGSTON, Wash. — The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) is looking for the person or people responsible for burglarizing a Starbucks-- in a very odd way.

Deputies responded to a Kingston Starbucks on Highway 104 on Aug. 8 for reports that the store had been broken into.

When they arrived just before 4 a.m., they found a huge hole burrowed through the wall of the Starbucks. Upon further investigation, it appears the suspects entered the coffee shop from a vacant shop next door.

The suspects went through cash drawers, cut computer cables, went through cabinets and damaged a safe, according to KCSO.

It’s unclear what they used to get through the building.

