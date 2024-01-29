Suspects throw brick through window, pound on 88-year-old woman’s door during burglary attempt

SEATTLE — An 88-year-old woman who thought she heard a car driving into her home in the Denny Blaine area of Seattle actually heard two people who were trying to break in.

Seattle Police said officers were called to the home on 40th Avenue East near Denny Blaine Park early Friday for reports of a car driving into a home. The victim said she heard a loud crashing noise, pounding on her front door and the sound of breaking glass.

She also heard a man and woman talking outside.

Officers arrived and found no crashed car, but instead discovered that a brick had been thrown through one of the home’s front windows.

While searching the area, police saw a woman whose clothes were covered in dirt and grass. She said she had been hurt from an earlier incident, but wouldn’t answer questions and wouldn’t let Seattle Fire medics make sure she was OK.

The 88-year-old victim told police she hadn’t seen the suspects, but video from a Ring camera recorded a man and the woman with dirty clothes on the porch.

A K9 was brought in to search the area, but no one was found.

Meanwhile, at the same time, other officers saw a man matching the description of the suspect they had been given before the Ring video was reviewed. He was questioned at a nearby bus stop, but was released because they couldn’t be sure he was the suspect.

After officers watched the Ring video, the man from the bus stop was identified as the suspect. He was wearing the same clothes that were seen in the video when he was found on a Metro bus in the Central District, police said.

The 20-year-old man and the woman with the dirty clothes were both arrested for investigation of burglary and booked into the King County Jail.

