Suspects crash stolen car into Bethel High School in Spanaway

SPANAWAY, Wash. — Pierce County deputies summoned to Bethel High School in Spanaway arrived to find an abandoned, running car that was intentionally crashed into the school’s front doors.

The incident was first reported to emergency dispatchers at 4:40 a.m. Tuesday. Police said the Hyundai sedan was reported stolen earlier the same morning.

Anyone with information on the vehicle theft or vandalism to the school please call the Sheriff’s Department, or you can make an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers on their app, website, or the Sheriff’s App.

