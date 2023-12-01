Suspects carjack car with 10-year-old inside, then hold up Bellevue convenience store

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Armed carjackers reportedly stole a car in Bellevue on Thursday night with a 10-year-old inside.

According to the Bellevue Police Department, the owner of the car had parked to use an ATM at the Factoria Bank of America on Southeast 38th Street around 6:30 p.m. His 10-year-old son was left inside the vehicle.

When the owner got back to his car, two men came up to him and demanded he hand it over. One of the suspects then knocked the owner to the ground and threw the 10-year-old from car before driving off with it.

The suspects then abandoned the car “a short distance away” according to police, before driving off in a stolen white Kia sedan.

Less than a hour after the carjacking, the suspects allegedly held up an AM/PM just two miles north of the Bank of America. The suspects pointed a gun at the clerk working behind the counter and got away with cash and some items. They drove off in the same stolen Kia.

Police are still looking for both suspects in this case.





