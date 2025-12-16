Suspected wanted for DUI, hit-and-run, leads Thurston deputies on chase in stolen truck

GRAND MOUND, Wash. — The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) posted dashcam video of a chase on Monday afternoon of a suspect wanted for alleged DUI and hit and run in a stolen truck.

At around 2:00 p.m., TSCO says deputies received a 911 call reporting a suspect high on drugs driving onto a property in Thurston County and ramming other cars and a house.

Law enforcement from multiple agencies found the driver speeding in Grand Mound and followed them onto land owned by the Port of Centralia.

Dashcam footage shows deputies chasing the suspect down dirt roads and pinning the stolen truck, where they eventually surrendered.

They were booked into the Thurston County Jail for previous drug crimes, DUI, eluding, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

